BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIGC

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $622.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.