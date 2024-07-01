BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BIO-key International Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
BIO-key International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BIO-key International
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.