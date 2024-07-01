BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BIO-key International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.