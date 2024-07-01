BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.44. 342,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,459. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

