BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys 822 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.51. 912,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.17 and its 200-day moving average is $336.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

