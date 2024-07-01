BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,878. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.