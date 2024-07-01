BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 557,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,028. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

