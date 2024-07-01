BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.13. 4,046,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,340. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

