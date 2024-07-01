BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of LIN traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $427.95. 687,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.71 and a 200-day moving average of $434.09.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

