BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.05. 1,222,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,744. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
