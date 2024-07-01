BKM Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.73. 586,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,184. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

