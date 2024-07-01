BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,730 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,738. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

