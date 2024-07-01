BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 844,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

