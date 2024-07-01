BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.00. The stock had a trading volume of 102,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.45 and its 200 day moving average is $447.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,073. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

