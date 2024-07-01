BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,945 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.73. 3,766,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1686 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

