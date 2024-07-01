Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Head-To-Head Survey

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75

Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 171.82%. Humacyte has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.44 million ($1.66) -2.81 Humacyte $1.57 million 364.07 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -4.80

Black Diamond Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -72.94% -53.79% Humacyte N/A -306.81% -69.64%

Risk & Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Humacyte on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

