BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $782.07. 133,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,249. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $793.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

