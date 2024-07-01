BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. 377,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,948. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

