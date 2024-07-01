Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.81 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

