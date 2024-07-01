BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $91.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.