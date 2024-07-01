Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Bolloré Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. Bolloré has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

