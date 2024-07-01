Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.