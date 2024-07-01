Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Shares of Bonterra Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
