Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $55.84 on Monday, hitting $3,905.66. 53,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,114. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,759.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,626.59.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

