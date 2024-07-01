Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,100 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,061.4 days.
Brambles Price Performance
BMBLF opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Brambles has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
About Brambles
