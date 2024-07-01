Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.53

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 110263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 86.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 234.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

