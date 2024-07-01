Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 1,528 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

