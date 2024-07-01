Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after buying an additional 2,006,133 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $25,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $19.29 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 42.51, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

