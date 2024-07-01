Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 1,950 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,822,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $131.53 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

