Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $91.81 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

