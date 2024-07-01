Breakwater Capital Group Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

