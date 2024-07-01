Breakwater Capital Group Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,724,000 after buying an additional 298,100 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after buying an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after buying an additional 1,002,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 691,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

