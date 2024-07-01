Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 721,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

