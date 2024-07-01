Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

UPS opened at $136.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50. The company has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

