Breakwater Capital Group Has $259,000 Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.