Breakwater Capital Group Has $270,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYN. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 256,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 81,908 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.47 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

