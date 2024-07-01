Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,548,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

