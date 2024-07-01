Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS opened at $49.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

