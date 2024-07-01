Breakwater Capital Group Sells 854 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Gerber LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,577,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

