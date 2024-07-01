Breakwater Capital Group Takes $291,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,569 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $65.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.