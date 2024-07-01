BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.10

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 2791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

BRF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. Analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BRF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

