Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BRID stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.31 million for the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.