British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
