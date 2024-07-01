British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

