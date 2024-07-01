Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 945.0 days.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $14.54 on Monday. Britvic has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

