Brokerages Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price at $335.20

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $266.41 on Friday. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

