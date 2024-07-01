Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $680.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
