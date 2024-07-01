Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $22.78

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $446,975.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $76,819,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after buying an additional 1,272,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,382,000 after acquiring an additional 861,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,642,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

