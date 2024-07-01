Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Target Price at $20.88

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Singular Research raised shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 110,766 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 360,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 60,142 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.