Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $378.42

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $344.24 on Friday. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.80. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

