Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $43.18

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.05 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after buying an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,233,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $16,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

