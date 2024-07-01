Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) PT at C$12.20

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.20.

WDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ventum Financial upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of WDO opened at C$11.02 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 367.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.68.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of C$100.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

